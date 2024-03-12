Regis Healthcare Limited (REG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on April 10th

Regis Healthcare Limited (ASX:REG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Regis Healthcare’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,599.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

In other Regis Healthcare news, insider Linda Mellors 333,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. Corporate insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Regis Healthcare Limited engages in the provision of residential aged care services in Australia. It provides aged care services, including ageing-in-place, respite care, specialist dementia care, and palliative care services through operation of aged care homes located in Victoria, Queensland, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania, Northern Territory and Western Australia.

