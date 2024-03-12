Richard D. Matricaria Sells 9,500 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $316,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,838.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 320,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,464. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $166.24 million for the quarter.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

