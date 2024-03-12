Sapphire (SAPP) Price Up 13.5% This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, Sapphire has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $11.84 million and approximately $7,305.96 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.44 or 0.05567687 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00078724 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00019524 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00020376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00018802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,677,877,205 coins and its circulating supply is 1,657,247,782 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

