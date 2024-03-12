SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SEEK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SKLTY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,409. SEEK has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43.

SEEK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.2179 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

