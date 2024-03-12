Share Buyback Program Announced by Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

MRVL stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.77. 16,869,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,191,233. The company has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.43. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Summit Insights raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $297,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total transaction of $297,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,988.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

