Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINNW) Declines By 74.2%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the February 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IINNW traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

