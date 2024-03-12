Short Interest in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINNW) Declines By 74.2%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 74.2% from the February 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IINNW traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,044. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.
About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.