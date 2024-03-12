Short Interest in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS) Declines By 68.7%

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the February 14th total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 126,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Intelligent Bio Solutions comprises approximately 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 8.52% of Intelligent Bio Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,749. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. Intelligent Bio Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.88.

Intelligent Bio Solutions ( NASDAQ:INBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.24) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Intelligent Bio Solutions had a negative net margin of 544.63% and a negative return on equity of 266.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Intelligent Bio Solutions will post -12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

