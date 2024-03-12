Short Interest in JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) Drops By 70.9%

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the February 14th total of 116,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 806,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JX Luxventure Trading Up 3.1 %

JXJT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,945. JX Luxventure has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JX Luxventure stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 131,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 22.24% of JX Luxventure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JX Luxventure Company Profile

JX Luxventure Limited provides tourism services and supplying related products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Contract Manufacturing, Tourism Service, and Cross-Border E-Commerce. It provides packaged group tour services online through the 51books.com platform; and engages in the offline wholesale of health care, personal care, cosmetics, maternal and child, pet-related, universal cuisine and household products, and pre-owned electric cars, as well as online.

