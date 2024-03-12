Short Interest in Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Drops By 95.3%

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the February 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Longfor Group Price Performance
Shares of LGFRY stock traded up C$1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.68. 7,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,763. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.51. Longfor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.08.
About Longfor Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Longfor Group
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Longfor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longfor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.