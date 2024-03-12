Short Interest in Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Drops By 95.3%

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the February 14th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Longfor Group Price Performance

Shares of LGFRY stock traded up C$1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.68. 7,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,763. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.51. Longfor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$10.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.08.

About Longfor Group

Longfor Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, investment, and management businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Property Development, Investment Property Operation, and Services and Others. The Property Development segment develops and sells office and commercial premises, and residential properties.

