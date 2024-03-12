Short Interest in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Expands By 324.3%

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 324.3% from the February 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 24,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,698. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $8.58.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MFD. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 86.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the period.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

