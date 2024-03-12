Short Interest in Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Declines By 97.1%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the February 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mawson Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MWSNF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. 194,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,396. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Mawson Gold has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.52.
About Mawson Gold
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mawson Gold
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.