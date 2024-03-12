Short Interest in Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Declines By 97.1%

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the February 14th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mawson Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MWSNF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. 194,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,396. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. Mawson Gold has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

Get Mawson Gold alerts:

About Mawson Gold

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.