Short Interest in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Expands By 416.5%

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a growth of 416.5% from the February 14th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NERV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Down 1.4 %

NERV stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. 170,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,134. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.22. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.56.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.