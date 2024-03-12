Short Interest in MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Expands By 255.6%

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, an increase of 255.6% from the February 14th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

MPC Container Ships ASA Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MPZZF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,071. MPC Container Ships ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

About MPC Container Ships ASA

MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on small-to mid-size vessels that are chartered out on time-charter contracts to global and regional liner shipping companies serving intra-regional trade lanes. It operates a fleet of 62 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 134,270 twenty-foot equivalent units.

