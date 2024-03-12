Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Rises By 214.8%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 214.8% from the February 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ONBPO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. 15,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

