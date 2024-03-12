Short Interest in Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY) Expands By 412.7%

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 412.7% from the February 14th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OPHLY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,640. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $7.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

