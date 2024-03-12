Short Interest in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) Rises By 400.0%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PFFVF stock remained flat at $166.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.07. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52-week low of $146.33 and a 52-week high of $166.22.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, sells, and services vacuum pumps, components and instruments, and systems in Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, Republic of Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers rotary vane, diaphragm, scroll, screw, multi-stage roots, roots, and turbo pumps; pumping stations; vacuum gauges for analog or digital pressure measurement; analysis equipment for process and quality optimization; leak detectors, leak testing with air, and leak testing and container closure integrity testing applications; vacuum valves, chambers, components, and feedthroughs; motion and manipulators; and contamination management solutions, helium leak detection systems, helium recovery units, multi-stage vacuum-process, and calibration systems.

