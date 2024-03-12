Short Interest in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF) Rises By 400.0%

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG (OTCMKTS:PFFVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Stock Performance
Shares of PFFVF stock remained flat at $166.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.07. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52-week low of $146.33 and a 52-week high of $166.22.
Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile
