Short Interest in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Grows By 388.9%

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 388.9% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PGP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,994. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

