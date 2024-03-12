Short Interest in PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Declines By 93.0%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the February 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTXKY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. 38,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,540. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

About PT XL Axiata Tbk

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, offers telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, e-money issuance, switched/packet switched local fixed network, voice over Internet protocol, and money remitter services.

