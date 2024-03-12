Short Interest in PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Declines By 93.0%

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the February 14th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTXKY traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. 38,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,540. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $3.65.
About PT XL Axiata Tbk
