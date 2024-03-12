Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Rises By 2,550.0%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 2,550.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PEMIF remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Tuesday. 14,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.30.
About Pure Energy Minerals
