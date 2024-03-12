Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Rises By 2,550.0%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 2,550.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEMIF remained flat at $0.31 during trading on Tuesday. 14,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45. Pure Energy Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

About Pure Energy Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.