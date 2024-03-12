Short Interest in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Grows By 245.0%

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 591,700 shares, a growth of 245.0% from the February 14th total of 171,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Quantum by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,958,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,156 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,331,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at $912,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 442,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 342,938 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Quantum by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 327,739 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Stock Performance

NASDAQ QMCO remained flat at $0.52 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.52. Quantum has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Myriad All-Flash File and Object Storage Software for high performance enterprise unstructured data applications such as AI, machine learning, and data analytics; Unified Surveillance Platform Software that unified compute and storage for video surveillance recording, storage, and analytics; StorNext Hybrid Flash/Disk File Storage Software for video editing, post-production, and streaming applications, as well as digital file archives; and CatDV Asset Management Software for indexing, cataloging, enriching video, audio, and image files, and workflow orchestration.

