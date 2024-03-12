SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Up 51.6% This Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 12th. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00001731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 51.6% against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $301.10 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00017361 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00025356 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,073.77 or 1.00012242 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.18 or 0.00181777 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,683,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,383,427,019.2621229 with 1,276,745,534.8813744 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.23914524 USD and is down -6.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 219 active market(s) with $288,437,396.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

