Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, reaching $109.32. 2,329,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,040. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.99. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,760 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,675,000 after acquiring an additional 338,820 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,662,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 265,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,208,000 after buying an additional 31,897 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

