Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

Solvay Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.68.

Solvay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.