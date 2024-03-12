Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 11,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 18,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Spectral Medical Stock Down 6.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

