Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the February 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance
FUND remained flat at $7.80 during trading on Tuesday. 22,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,668. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.
Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%.
Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
