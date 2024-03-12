Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 67.7% from the February 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

FUND remained flat at $7.80 during trading on Tuesday. 22,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,668. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

Get Sprott Focus Trust alerts:

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.1286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust

About Sprott Focus Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUND. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 837,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 158,107 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 239,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 137,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.