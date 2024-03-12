StockNews.com Downgrades KBR (NYSE:KBR) to Hold

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

KBR stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,212,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,923. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. KBR has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in KBR by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 35.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

