StockNews.com Lowers Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) to Hold

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

NYSE PBA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $35.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

