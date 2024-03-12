StockNews.com Upgrades Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to “Buy”

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

LVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.94. 2,965,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,778,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $43.77 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,638,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,556,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439,735 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,043 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% during the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

