Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,281 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,281 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.8% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,067 shares of company stock valued at $24,738,925. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,837,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,814,189. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $260.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

