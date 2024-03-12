Sui (SUI) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.05 Billion

Sui (SUI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Sui token can now be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00002315 BTC on exchanges. Sui has a market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $541.03 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sui has traded up 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,230,916,718 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,230,916,717.7942307 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.59366279 USD and is up 3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 225 active market(s) with $363,231,224.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

