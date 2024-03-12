Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Update

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the February 14th total of 485,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Surge Battery Metals Trading Down 2.9 %

Surge Battery Metals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 33,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,405. Surge Battery Metals has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

Get Surge Battery Metals alerts:

About Surge Battery Metals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.