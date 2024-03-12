Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Raises Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5657 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.56.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 1.5 %
Taylor Wimpey stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $19.48.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
