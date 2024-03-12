Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Raises Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5657 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $0.56.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 1.5 %

Taylor Wimpey stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $19.48.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

