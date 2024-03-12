Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $611.40 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $611.40 million and approximately $32.03 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0944 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00078724 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00010760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00020376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00018802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001466 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,477,945,947 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

