TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CFO Stephen Gordon Sells 1,903 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Gordon sold 1,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $166,759.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,691.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $1,242,000.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total transaction of $1,281,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of TMDX traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.70. 548,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,555. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day moving average of $69.24. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $99.63.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.49 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,171 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1,271.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 925,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,663,000 after acquiring an additional 857,895 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,804,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 957,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,083,000 after purchasing an additional 400,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,615,000 after purchasing an additional 363,012 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

