TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from TWC Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

TWC Enterprises Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE TWC traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708. The firm has a market capitalization of C$415.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.05. TWC Enterprises has a 52-week low of C$14.97 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.88.

About TWC Enterprises

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

