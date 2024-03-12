TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from TWC Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
TWC Enterprises Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of TSE TWC traded up C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708. The firm has a market capitalization of C$415.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 3.05. TWC Enterprises has a 52-week low of C$14.97 and a 52-week high of C$18.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.88.
About TWC Enterprises
