TXO Partners L.P. (TXO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on March 28th

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

TXO Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 118.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect TXO Partners to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.2%.

TXO opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TXO Partners has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $24.99.

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 27.31%. Analysts predict that TXO Partners will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in TXO Partners by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TXO Partners by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TXO Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXO. Raymond James decreased their target price on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

