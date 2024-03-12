Uniswap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $298.02 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $14.14 or 0.00019666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion and $298.02 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00136728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00008218 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000075 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,736,140 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,736,139.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 14.38747578 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 960 active market(s) with $284,461,903.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

