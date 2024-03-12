Urbanfund (CVE:UFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.80

Urbanfund Corp. (CVE:UFC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 14400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Urbanfund Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$42.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62.

Urbanfund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Urbanfund Corp. owns, develops, and operates a real estate portfolio for residential and commercial properties in Canada. The company focuses on identifying, evaluating, and investing in real estate and real estate related projects. Its assets are located in Toronto, Belleville, and London, Ontario; and Quebec City and Montreal, Quebec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urbanfund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbanfund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.