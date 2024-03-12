Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Morton Capital Management LLC CA

Morton Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,242,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,515. The company has a market cap of $111.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $159.51.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

