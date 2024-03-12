Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Update

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the February 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Verbund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY remained flat at $14.54 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868. Verbund has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant.

