Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Update

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.7% from the February 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Verbund Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY remained flat at $14.54 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868. Verbund has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94.
About Verbund
