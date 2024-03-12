Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Update

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the February 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Verbund Price Performance
OEZVY stock remained flat at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 27 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868. Verbund has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94.
About Verbund
