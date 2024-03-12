Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.5% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ remained flat at $40.13 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,428,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,288,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $168.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

