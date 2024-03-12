Vertcoin 1-Day Volume Reaches $23,960.53 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.95 million and $23,960.53 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,509.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.08 or 0.00600036 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.63 or 0.00136522 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008220 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00051310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.27 or 0.00203154 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00053204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.98 or 0.00157995 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,921,897 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.