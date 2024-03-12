Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84. 485,207 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,123,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 5.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $111,390.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,936.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,312.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $111,390.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,117 shares of company stock valued at $748,647. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.