VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,978 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.5% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPM stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,503,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,959,450. The company has a market cap of $546.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $190.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.54 and its 200-day moving average is $159.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total value of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock worth $154,341,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

