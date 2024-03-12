VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,610,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,641. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $344.50. The company has a market cap of $168.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

