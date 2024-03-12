VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 104 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,160.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,154.45.
Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %
AVGO traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,291.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,222.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1,029.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Broadcom
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.