Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 31,643 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $662,604.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,678,415.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 27,528 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $426,408.72.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 1,464 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $22,150.32.

On Friday, January 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,096 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $397,442.08.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

VITL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $13.73. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $877.80 million, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VITL. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 121,596 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Vital Farms by 52.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $821,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 15.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

