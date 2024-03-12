Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 34.5% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $273.96 million and $26.46 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 34.5% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.75 or 0.00013539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00017544 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00025098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,962.50 or 0.99936956 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.00 or 0.00180529 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 9.41059561 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $19,990,919.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.