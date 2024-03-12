Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Short Interest Down 72.0% in February

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLALGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the February 14th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Performance

HLAL stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,540. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $225.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.05. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLALFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.