Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Short Interest Down 72.0% in February

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 72.0% from the February 14th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Performance

HLAL stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,540. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $225.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.05. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF ( NASDAQ:HLAL Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

